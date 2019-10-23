Alexander City Schools is getting ready to form its strategic plan and is looking for community input. According to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, the schools strategic planning committee is holding its first meeting Friday and will soon start hosting focus groups around the community.
The strategic planning committee is made up of 16 community members who are district employees, school board members and members of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance boards
“We’re ready to start (our) homework and get busy,” Lankford said. “We’re a community-based school and we value the input and the direction our community wants to go and our kids are a part of the community.”
The strategic planning committee started because the school board passed its capital plans Sept. 17, which includes $56 million in projects funded by the Tallapoosa County Commission’s 1-cent sales tax bond renewal. Projects include renovating Jim Pearson Elementary School and Benjamin Russell and building a new high school.
“As the district looks toward a future of ever-changing student demographics, fluctuating school finances, and the increasing demands from our community and nation for well-educated graduates the district board of education thinks this is the right time to redefine and refocus priorities,” the school system stated in a press release.
The planning committee is partnering with LEAN Frog Strategic Education Planning (LSTEP), which is helping form a five-year plan for the school system.
“They show research and what they need to formulate the plan,” Lankford said. “We’re really excited to get started with (the committee) and it should take us about four to six months to get the actual plan from start to finish.”
The school system is also doing academic strategic planning with Southern Regional Education Board to focus in three to four years on where the schools are going from an academic standpoint.
“It’s really looking at us in connection with our community,” Lankford said. “That will be kind of the hub that will be doing a lot of the work and getting the data and compiling all the data.”
After receiving data the committee will have five meetings in the next three or four months and will hold focus groups in between each meeting. The committee will go to schools, various communities and host focus group meetings, according to Lankford.
“We’ll bring parents,” Lankford said. “Anyone who is in relation to the schools bring (community members) in to talk about, ‘This is what the data says. Let’s look at our needs. Let’s look at the goals. Let’s look at input from everyone’ and then they will take that information and bring it back to the whole group and we’ll start to formulate our strategic plan around that.”
The committee will recruit people’s opinions through mass school cast, publishing announcements in The Outlook and going to games to meet with community members.
“There’s really no set number as far as people involved in that focus group but we are wanting input from everyone within our community,” Lankford said. “(The survey and meeting topics) could be about anything regarding attendance or grading. It could be about the direction of a school from a capital standpoint. We could be looking at governance and leadership. It’s input from multiple different ways from multiple stakeholders.”
Any community members interested in participating in the focus groups should contact Lankford at 256-234-8600.