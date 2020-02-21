Instruction improvements and positive behavior were the focus for Alexander City Schools officials Tuesday at the board of education’s meeting. The schools discussed its annual improvement plans with the board of education.
“Every school system has struggles,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. “We’re taking the kids where they are and we’re trying to move them to meet their full potential. It is difficult.”
Benjamin Russell
Benjamin Russell focused on student activity in and out of the school and citizenship training for its plan.
Business office administrator and coordinator Kimberly Davis said BRHS has recently implemented Student of the Week awards and the Wildcat pride card to keep students motivated. When a teacher see a student do something altruistic he or she will write the student’s name on the card for a drawing.
Benjamin Russell’s juniors also do a career development project where students research potential careers and present their findings to the administration.
“We also want students to have voice and choice in their pathways,” Davis said.
About 80 students completed dual enrollment last semester which can help develop student entry-level job skills, according to science teacher Amanda Fennel.
For the high school, the school system is also promoting the Wildcat Community Challenge, which requires an annual 25 hours of community service. About 200 students participated last year and the school is hoping to see that much participation this year.
Only six hours can be done at a student’s church and six at school with the remainder completed elsewhere in the community.
Alexander City Middle School
Alexander City Middle School focused on performance series testing scores and compared its fall screening scores to winter scores students recently received. English language arts teacher Monica Anderson said the seventh-grade fall reading proficiency level was 29% and 35% of students were at or above grade level. The numbers rose to 36% and 38%, respectively.
The eighth-grade reading proficiency level in the fall was 21% and at or above was 27%. Now those numbers are 35% and 40%, respectively.
Anderson attributed the increases to implementing literacy skills in all of the classes. ACMS teachers showed the students their fall scores and let them choose their reading goals.
Math teacher Susan Green said students also improved their math scores. Only 22% of seventh-graders were proficient and 37% were at grade level or above in the fall. The numbers grew to 32% and 39%, respectively.
For eighth grade, the proficiency level was 27% and 39% at or above grade level, which grew to 31% and 44%, respectively. Teaching children hands-on lessons and looking at how math impacts the world was a big factor in the increase in scores, according to Green.
ACMS assistant principal Shannon Benefield said the school has 144 total office referrals and infractions for last semester. Only 18 students had three or more office referrals, which is less than 5% of students.
Radney Elementary School
Radney Elementary School focused on its Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program practice test based on predetermined scores. The scores range from Level 1 to Level 4 win which 1 means needs improvement and 4 is distinguished.
Instructional coach Kenyatta Simmons said sixth-grade students decreased from 129 to 107 from Level 1 reading.
According to math teacher Tina Pemberton, fifth-grade math decreased from 103 to 45 students from Level 1 at the winter tests. Level 2 increased from 112 to 146 for fifth-grade students. Level 3 increased from nine to 26 students.
For sixth grade, Level 1 students decreased from 107 to 50; Level 2 increased from 113 to 130; Level 4 increased from zero to 18 students.
Pemberton said the increases were due to increasing subject rigor, having teachers attend professional development and looking at data on grades to see where to improve.
Radney assistant principal Dr. Brittney Duncan talked about discipline and said the school had 290 infractions so far this year. Those included afterschool detentions, bus referrals and bus warnings.
The school is recognizing role model behavior and giving teachers professional development on discipline, according to Duncan.
Stephens Elementary School
Stephens Elementary School also focused on reading and math improvement. About 72% of students showed reading growth and 34% are on grade level, according to teacher Jane Hayes. The school has 3% math growth.
The school is providing reading intervention for students and teacher training.
Stephens’ vice principal Mitchell Black said the school is documenting behavior referrals to find reliable data on its discipline. The teachers were required to have classroom management plans and the school had good behavior and attendance celebrations for the students. Black will also call students in to his office to tell them they’re doing well so his office isn’t seen as a place for discipline.
“We try to do positive proactive measures,” Black said.
Jim Pearson Elementary School
Jim Pearson Elementary School also looked at reading and math increases. The school used Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills for its literacy assessment. Kindergarten students improved in first sound fluency by 16%; first-graders improved in reading whole words by 13%; and second-graders increased in oral reading fluency by 9%. The second-grade class’ reading accuracy rate increased by 30%, according to teacher Amy Hamlet.
Math instructional teacher Danielle Coleman said first-graders improved 9% in math and second-graders had a 5% improvement. The school is adding Star Math to look at data points.
Behaviorally, Jim Pearson has 18 students with multiple offenses this year. The school is adding mentors from Benjamin Russell to work as peer helpers and will also host parent engagement activities in hopes of improving behavior.