Alexander City Schools is reinstating its mask requirement ahead of the new school year.
Teachers and personnel were the first to hear the news from Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford Friday at the school system’s back-to-school convocation held in the Benjamin Russell High School auditorium.
In addition to its mask requirement, Alex City Schools will heed the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) guidance on 3-foot distancing, Lankford said, meaning unlike last year, asymptomatic students exposed to COVID-19 will not have to quarantine for 10 days. These policies will be reevaluated every six weeks.
“I want kids in school, and this is a way to put kids in school,” Lankford said. “We are going to try our doggone best to keep our doors open.”
Alex City Schools is the second in the county to go back to masks after Tallapoosa County Schools reinstated its mask mandate by school board vote earlier this week.
Despite the district-wide mask mandate, however, Lankford told teachers they were “not going to be the mask police” — students who refuse to wear masks will not be suspended or sent home.
Alex City Schools has also suspended its virtual program this school year for all but the high school grades (as required by Alabama law). Lankford instead asked teachers to plan “remote, not virtual” lessons for symptomatic or COVID-positive students sent home to quarantine.
And despite the federal mandate being suspended, the Alexander City Board of Education elected to continue to allow its teachers to teach remotely for 10 days if caring for a family member with COVID-19.
“It means you can do your job from home,” Lankford said. “And that’s the board of education y’all can thank.”
On Monday, ADPH released its “back-to-school toolkit” COVID-19 guidance recommending mask requirements in schools, echoing the advice of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, Alabama has yet to reinstate its statewide mask order, with Gov. Kay Ivey maintaining her stance that mask mandates should be the decision of the local school board.
What school boards cannot do is require proof of COVID-19 vaccination of its students or personnel, which would violate Alabama’s “vaccine passport” law enacted earlier this year.
“I wouldn’t even ask,” Lankford told teachers, adding that even if students say they are vaccinated, they can’t be made to prove it.
As of Friday, Alex City Schools has eight students and five faculty members who are COVID-positive, Lankford said. Students return to class Aug. 18.