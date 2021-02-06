Alexander City Schools has officially purchased the property for its new Benjamin Russell High School campus on the southern corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63.
"We closed on it Tuesday," Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said.
Lankford said the next steps will be to get the architectural and engineering plans in place so the school system can open up the project for bidding by the end of the month. Public schools must allow 30 days for bids to come in.
With that timeline, Lankford said he was "absolutely" confident they'd be able to break ground on April 1, allowing time for construction during the more temperate spring months.
The new school location, which sits at the busy intersection two highways, has drawn some concern from parents over traffic safety ("That is suicide. You can’t get those children’s buses off that busy highway," reads one July letter to the editor in The Outlook).
Alex City Schools is still working with Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) on traffic-flow improvements, including a widening of the turn lanes on Highway 63.
Lankford said there would not be a crosswalk or pedestrian overpass, and that students living on the north side of 280 would be bused.
"Just like we do now for people on the other side (of 280), there will be buses," Lankford said.
The new campus, funded through Alexander City City Council and the Tallapoosa County Commission, was pitched as a much-needed update from the current campus built in 1950 by Russell Corp. heir Robert Russell.
While originally expected to finish in December 2022, Lankford said the building should be complete by May 2023, with the first class of students starting in August of that year.