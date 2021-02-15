Alexander City Schools will go remote Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" due to the freezing weather forecast, the school district announced Monday.
Tallapoosa County Schools also made the decision to go remote Tuesday.
"Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the potential for hazardous road conditions and extreme cold all students, faculty and staff will be remote tomorrow," Alex City Schools said in a statement.
All after the bell activities are also canceled.
National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning Monday morning for Tallapoosa County which expires Tuesday at 11 a.m. Temperatures are expected to dip below 20° overnight.