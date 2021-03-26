Alexander City Schools plans to keep its mask mandate after April 9 but hopes to be mask-less by May, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told school board members Thursday.
"We are going to do a phased-in approach," he said.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey extended Alabama's mask mandate to April 9 at which point it'll end for good. Other public and private entities may still continue to set their own mask policies.
Lankford's plan for Alex City Schools is to phase out restrictions, first by lowering the six-foot social distancing rule to three feet, at the state's suggestion, while still requiring masks in schools and on buses.
"What we are looking at doing is as of April 9th, if the order as we anticipate is lifted, we will continue to mask up in the schools as well as on our school buses," Lankford said. "Because again, we're going to be at three feet (apart) rather than six feet. So, (I) don't feel like we need to cut everything all at one time."
Lankford said the schools will continue to monitor the data but "Our hope is that by May 1st we're going to be mask-less," he said. "So that is our goal."
Lankford also shared the school district's latest COVID-19 data. As of Wednesday, 221 of Alex City Schools' roughly 300 employees had received both vaccine doses. At present, Alex City Schools also has no COVID-19 positive students or employees, nor students or employees quarantined from COVID-19 exposure.
"When we did our return to learn plan, it was all based on data," Lankford said. "We would continuously look at data. So if the data doesn't support us continuing it, I don't see why we would."
Lankford also hopes to raise event capacity from 50% to 75%, if not maximum capacity, by the summer.
"Hopefully toward that latter part of the year we'll be at full capacity without masks," he said. "I'd love to end the year like that with the hopes of starting the (next school) year like that. So again, we're going to be putting that into words and action."
Lankford said he will present the plan to Dr. Chante Ruffin and Dr. Eric Tyler, Alexander City pediatricians, before putting it in place. Ruffin is also a school board member and was present at the meeting.
Earlier this month after nearby Tallapoosa County Schools said it would be continuing its mask requirement, Alex City Schools announced it was also "likely" to keep theirs in place after April 9. The announcement was met with criticism by some community members, who referred to masks variously as "crazy," "selfish" and "child abuse" on Facebook.
Alex City board member Michael Ransaw addressed that issue at Thursday's meeting.
"How are we going to handle the parents?" Ransaw asked Lankford. "We're still asking them to mask; how are we going to handle the parents that come and say 'Hey, (the) state of Alabama has lifted it.'"
Ransaw said while it is in the school district's right to set its own mask policies, it should be prepared for those questions.
"We already see it in our workplace," Ransaw said. "It's coming and I just want our principals and our administrators to be able to handle it in the proper way."
Lankford said parents have already been questioning the mask policy.
"It's actually already started and we're fielding it right now, and we're telling the parents we want a phased in approached," he said. "Because the worst thing we can do is lift everything on April the 9th, have a variant, have another outbreak or anything else and have our students not get to participate in those end of the year activities and whatnot."
Ransaw said he also anticipates arguments from the other side of the mask debate. However, while the school district intends to lift its mask mandate by May, individuals may still choose to wear one, Ruffin said.
"If their kids want to wear it, if we lift it, they can still wear it," she said. "No one's going to stop them from wearing it."