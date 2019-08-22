The first 2019-20 Alexander City School System budget hearing was held Tuesday after the school board’s meeting and much is staying the same.
Alexander City Schools treasurer Rhonda Blythe presented the numbers to the council for the 2019-20 school year.
The predicted ending fund balance for Sept. 30, 2020 is $11,699,406.15. The beginning fund balance on Oct. 9 is $9,605,814.78
“We have 372 employees in our school district,” Blythe said. “I think we’re the third or fourth largest employer in Alexander City. We are a business and a $32 million dollar business.”
The total projected revenues are $34,527,848.79 and total projected expenditures are $32,562,297.27, according to the budget plan. Blythe said she took $2,198,843.20 from the general fund and moved it for the system’s capital fund.
“If you take that big expense out that I just did, we’re going to have a $500,000 increase, but its being netted out by that huge $2 million that I’m pulling and putting into capital,” Blythe said. “We’ve got a lot things that we’re doing this year.”
Blythe said the system is buying a new bus and is funded for 22 routes.
“We’re going to be where we are. We finally got enough money in the playground,” Blythe said.
The costs for classroom instruction supplies and materials are $600 per unit, technology is $350, library enhancement is $157.72 per unit and professional development is $100 per unit.
“The technology, library enhancement and professional development has to have a (demanding) vote at the beginning of the year and all of the schools will have a committee and that committee makes recommendations on how the money is going to be spent,” Blythe said.
Blythe said most of the budget has stayed the same for the upcoming fiscal year.
The next budget hearing will have a decision on funding the After the Bell program because the school system is waiting on receiving grants. Blythe said the board has to sit down and determine how to fund the program if it doesn’t receive the grant.
“Any monies that we have been collecting from tuition in the past we were able to take that and help sustain the program should we lose the grant,” Blythe said. “Well they changed the guidelines for the grant and all that money has to be spent by Sept. 30.”