After Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement of an amended safer-at-home order that lifts restrictions on gatherings, many have wondered if this will change the graduation plans announced Thursday night for Benjamin Russell's Class of 2020.
According to Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, the current graduation plan is still in place as of Friday afternoon. Lankford and his administration will reassess based on the new guidelines but he does not see any changes being made.
“ACS will release any new details next week but as of now, our current plan is the one we feel comfortable with and able to ensure safety and social distancing requirements,” Lankford said in a statement.
School officials are doing what they can to keep some normalcy for the graduating seniors. Thursday night the school announced graduation will be held on its original date of May 22.
“The graduation will be on Facebook Live and recorded by our local television station,” a post on Benjamin Russell’s Facebook page read. “We wished that this graduation was a traditional one but with the safety concerns of COVID-19, we will have to make some changes to protect everyone involved with this ceremony.”
Read the full story on Benjamin Russell's current graduation plans here.