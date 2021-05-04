Flooding at Jim Pearson Elementary School
(Jake Arthur / The Outlook)

 Jake Arthur

Alexander City Schools notified parents, faculty and staff Tuesday evening that all schools will be closed Wednesday due to "storm damage at several of our schools."

The message also cited numerous downed trees and power lines that could cause issues for buses to pick up students in the morning.

However, teachers were requested to come at 8 a.m. if possible to assess damage.

This is a developing story.

