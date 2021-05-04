Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in... Clay County in east central Alabama... Northern Coosa County in east central Alabama... Northwestern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama... * Until midnight CDT. * At 802 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lineville, Ashland, Goodwater, Stewartville, Weogufka, Goldville, Parkdale, Hatchet, Barfield, Delta, Strickland Crossroads, Marble Valley, Lay Lake, Millerville, Cleveland Crossroads, Roselle, Hackneyville, Gunthertown, Mellow Valley and Hollins. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&