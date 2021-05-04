The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a
* Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in...
Clay County in east central Alabama...
Northern Coosa County in east central Alabama...
Northwestern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama...
* Until midnight CDT.
* At 802 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported heavy rain in the
warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring.
Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lineville, Ashland, Goodwater, Stewartville, Weogufka, Goldville,
Parkdale, Hatchet, Barfield, Delta, Strickland Crossroads, Marble
Valley, Lay Lake, Millerville, Cleveland Crossroads, Roselle,
Hackneyville, Gunthertown, Mellow Valley and Hollins.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&