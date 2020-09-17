The Alexander City Board of Education approved its new five-year strategic plan at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The main focus is on key performance indicators, which will be ongoing to interpret how effective each task was and how it can be improved for added effectiveness in the future.
“As the board member on this committee, I was very impressed with how it turned out,” board member Kevin Speaks said at the meeting. “We received a lot of input from community members and stakeholders and this is something we can use and point to for the next five years.”
The committee consisted of about 20 key members who then broke out into sub-committees for feedback from parents.
“That survey data from parents is really what built this plan,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said.
Another vital element to the plan focuses on pathways.
“Every student should have a pathway to where their interests and talents lie,” Lankford said. “We want to be the guiding force for pre-K and K students to expose them to multiple interests and channel them as they get into middle school based on those interests.”
The approved strategic plan is posted on the school’s website at www.alexandercityschools.schoolinsites.com.
Alexander City Schools chief financial officer Rhonda Blythe presented the August financials, which leaves only one month left in the current fiscal year.
While numbers are down from July and lower than August 2019, Blythe said the schools still have a huge cash reserve for its capital projects.
“The one thing not anticipated was how much tax revenue would increase,” Blythe said. “We will be extremely close or even over our three-month reserve we anticipated by the end of the year. We budgeted about 2.39 months, so we’re already over our initial budget.”
The money collected for the schools’ required 4-1/2 mills and 3 mills are already over budget as well.
“The 7 ½ mills is a little shy but we will be extremely close if we don’t make it,” Blythe said. “Overall we are about $100,000 over for all the mills.”
In last year’s budget, Blythe decreased anticipated tax revenue but the funds will come in about 8% over.
The board approved the August financials unanimously.
Board members also heard updates from school principals regarding the positives and negatives of the first week and a half since school started. All admitted there have been a few issues in terms of traffic due to the increased number of students arriving by car, especially at Jim Pearson Elementary due to construction.
“We have as many buses as possible in one haul being sent to Jim Pearson,” transportation supervisor Kathy Hawkins said. “We’re rolling. The overall picture is we’ve turned Alexander City upside down with new bus routes but we’re doing our best. I feel like we’ve done a tremendous job. The principals have all been amazing.”
Lankford credited Hawkins as well for her dedication to the new system.
Principals also reported students are abiding by the mask-wearing rule and social distancing.
Each school has sent some students or teachers home to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 symptoms but so far have not received any positive results. Some tests are still pending.
“Even teachers who have been quarantined are still teaching from home and going strong,” Benjamin Russell principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson said at the meeting. “They have done an outstanding job making sure students do not lose any instruction.”
The COVID-19 dashboard will account for real-time data for positive cases categorized by each school. The dashboard is available on the Alexander City Schools’ website.
Director of the virtual academy Dr. Mary Holloway said things are finally leveling out with virtual school and there have been some patterns and routines established.
“Some parents have requested to switch but I had to remind them they are committed until the nine-week mark,” Holloway said.
The virtual academy is down to roughly 435 students from grades kindergarten to 12th grade.
Alexander City Schools also implemented a new i-Ready assessment test to gauge students’ math and reading levels and determine where any gaps may be.
“So far students at Stephens and Jim Pearson have taken the new assessment,” Lankford said. “We love the data we’re getting but teachers have noticed there is some lacking in performance. Now we know, so we can put a plan in place.”
Assessments will be complete among all schools by Sept. 24 and will provide adequate data on reading and math.
“It’s easy to understand and we have some ideas for intervention but it depends on the faculty we have,” Lankford said.
i-Ready is one of five screening tests recommended by the Alabama State Department of Education from which public schools can choose.
In other action, the Alexander City Board of Education:
- Approved minutes from the Sept. 10 special-called meeting
- Approved personnel actions and said BRHS is still looking for two English teachers and an ROTC instructor; Jim Pearson still needs to hire a self-contained teacher due to a recent resignation but all jobs have been posted
- Heard an update on the possible new high school site and Lankford said he has a meeting with Alabama Department of Transportation in Birmingham on Sept. 23
The next regularly scheduled board of education meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the board of education building, 375 Lee St.