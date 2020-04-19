Students of Alexander City Schools don‘t need to worry about schoolwork this week.
Alexander City Schools announced Sunday evening none of the city schools, including Benjamin Russell, Alexander City Middle School and Jim Pearson, Stephens and Radney elementary schools, will focus on online learning this week due to major damages from Sunday‘s line of storms.
The focus will be put on the city schools’ “family helping each other” in the community.
“Dr. (Keith) Lankford and the rest of the administrators know that many are without power and may have damages to their homes,” a post on Benjamin Russell’s Facebook page read. “So we ask all students, parents and BRHS staff to focus on your own families and not worry about any type of assignments or assessments online this week.”
All assignments and assessments will be postponed until the week of April 27.
“After the amount of damage our community has sustained in today’s storms, families need to focus on their cleanup efforts and homes,” public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said.
Sanford said the Grab-n-Go meals will be suspended until further notice because of storm damage to the Stephens area and loss of power to the school.
”We are not sure how long but we anticipate only a couple of days,” she said.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said the county schools are continuing online instruction this week.
“We are still going as planned,” he said.