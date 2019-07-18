The Alexander City Board of Education signed a letter to the Tallapoosa County Commission specifying $56 million in projects it wants completed through funding from the county’s 1-cent sales tax, the biggest of which is a new high school near the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Tallapoosa County Commission chair T.C. Coley recently sent the city school board an email asking for the list, projected construction costs, ranking of priority and a projected completion date for each project.
“We will all sign this and then I can submit this to the commission so that they can see that we have taken the proper steps to approve this,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said.
Lankford said there are four main priorities for the money and No. 1 is the new high school projected to cost between $38 million and $40 million. The school board would start planning and programming it in the fall, have groundbreaking in June 2020 and complete it by 2021.
The second priority is to repurpose portions of the current Benjamin Russell facility and update roofing, lighting, plumbing, mechanical and civil engineering to address drainage and security access at the vestibule. The renovations would possibly include removing portions of the existing structure.
The start date for the project would occur after the new high school is completed, around January 2022, and the anticipated completion date is January 2023.
The third priority for the school system is renovating Alexander City Middle School. Additions and renovations include extending the entrance, converting exterior pathways to hallways, using civil engineering for drainage, building an elevator for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility in a semi-detached building and upgrading roofing and security. The cost for the project is $6 million.
The start date for programming and planning the project is May 2021, construction would start in January 2022 and completion would occur in 2023.
The school board noted its top priority project is Jim Pearson Elementary School but that will be paid through the school system’s general fund and is expected to cost $3.5 million.
Renovations, which would include an entrance connecting the existing buildings, a science, technology, engineering and math classroom, a new media center, ADA accessibility to the lunchroom and gymnasium and approximately six additional classrooms. The school system started planning the project in June, groundbreaking is expected in April 2020 and the expected completion date is May 2021.
In other action, the school board:
• Unanimously approved audio enhancement for Radney Elementary School. Teachers will wear lanyards that can record videos of class.
• Unanimously approved a contract with Lathan Associates Architects for making alterations to BRHS.
• Heard from Larrisa Griffin, who manages the school system’s child nutrition program and summer feeding program, about participating with local vendors for the summer feeding program.
• Held a moment of silence for transportation department employee Ronnie Wayne McDaniel, who died last week.
• The board also approved the following personnel moves from June 25 meeting:
RESIGNATIONS
• April Yarbrough, Jim Pearson Elementary School auxiliary teacher
• Kelly Johnson, Alexander City Middle School social science teacher
• Donna Barrett, ACMS bookkeeper
• Jamie Linderman, BRHS social science teacher
• Tori Averitte, Radney Elementary School teacher
TRANSFERS
• Jayme Dewberry, from BRHS math teacher to ACMS science teacher
CONTRACT
• Marcus Dent, RES principal
NEW HIRES
• Sarah Tate, JPES teacher
• Baleigh Moseley, JPES teacher
• Lamonica Moon, Stephens Elementary School teacher
• Laura Biggio, SES teacher
• Lisa Alexander, RES teacher
• Ashley Hicks, RES teacher
• Tanory McBee, BRHS social science teacher
• Jason Deason, BRHS assistant principal
• Chad Adams, ACMS history teacher
• Margaret Owens, JPES auxiliary teacher
• Nancy Holley, JPES auxiliary teacher
• Kristin Williams, registered behavior technician
• Charles Ford, system bus driver
• Jenny Chance, RES teacher
• Amy Ray, RES teacher
INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES
• Lakisha Richardson, from SES teacher to SES instructional coach
• Danielle Colman, from JPES teacher to JPES instructional coach