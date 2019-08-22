School safety updates including extra high definition cameras and color-coding hallways were presented at the Alexander City Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Student services director Jamie Forbus updated the school board about new emergency operations plans that were given from the state. The plans are stated on posters to be hung in each classroom and range from heightened awareness to things happening such as events happening in downtown, to lockdown procedures for immediate threats.
“I went by (Alexander City Middle School on Tuesday), stuck my head in a few classrooms where teachers were planning and made sure that they had their emergency operations plans,” Forbus said. “Each one that I went to at the middle school had those posters.”
The schools are required to have one lockdown drill in the first six weeks of the semester, severe weather drills in October or November and January through March, evacuation drills in between weather drills and bus evacuation drills once a semester.
Forbus said extra high definition cameras are also being placed in schools in addition to other cameras.
“We’re making sure we have the coverage that we need to have to make sure who we know is entering our building and who is around our building,” Forbus said. “We also have the Raptor system in place in all of our schools.”
Forbus participated in an active shooter drill at a resource officers’ conference this summer and said he learned the schools should color code hallways so first responders can know where they’re going when responding to an incident.
“With our drill we found that emergency responders don’t know where the ninth-grade building is,” Forbus said. “The ninth-grade building is not even the ninth-grade building (at Benjamin Russell anymore). So they don’t know all of the ins and outs that the employees of the school system know, but if we have those hallways color coded they can be given instructions on those codes and it can make them more efficient and more effective.”
Once color coded the floor plans will be given to the Alexander City fire and police departments to look at.
Forbus said the school system has 30 staff members trained for de-escalating crisis.
“I appreciate the drills but I surely don’t want anyone going to work paranoid and the teachers and the kids,” Dorothea Walker said.
Board member Kelly Waldrop was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
In other action the, school board:
• Recognized Jim Pearson Elementary School teachers Mallory Haynes and Paige Brock for going to school after getting in a car accident earlier that day.
• Recognized school bus driver Terrance Whetstone for practicing bus safety when an engine fire started while he was driving children home.
• Heard reports from directors of elementary and secondary education Ellen Martin and Dr. Andrea Childress, respectively. Martin and Childress talked about data and raising testing scores
• Heard a report from deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price, who spoke on ways to raise instruction in the classroom to what children are getting tested on.
• Unanimously approved out of state field trips for Benjamin Russell and Alexander City Middle School bands.
• Unanimously approved a new definition of professionalism.
• Unanimously approved verifying students residences when living with a second party.
• Heard from Dr. Keith Lankford about making a committee with the Tallapoosa County Commission for executing school projects funded though the 1-cent sales tax renewal.
• The board also approved the following personnel moves from the July 16 and 30 and Aug. 6 meetings:
RESIGNATIONS
• Angela Harrison, BRHS special education teacher
• John McDaniel, bus driver
• Carol Baker, Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher
• Heidi Gilbert, JPES teacher
• Jerri Lynn Martin, Stephens Elementary School teacher
• Shafonda Smith, SES paraprofessional
• Trevor Ramey, Alexander City Middle School English language arts teacher
• Courtney Davis, BRHS science teacher
TERMINATIONS
• Chase Campbell, Radney Elementary School physical education teacher
TRANSFERS
• Huanne Wright, from BRHS special education paraprofessional to itinerant special education paraprofessional
• Sandy Rogers, from SES education paraprofessional to itinerant special education paraprofessional
• Pam Dean, from JPES physical education paraprofessional to itinerant special education paraprofessional
• Gail Brasell, from human resources and benefits coordinator to director of human resources
• Sherry Brown, from ACMS science teacher to BRHS science teacher
NEW HIRES
• Kasey Ray, BRHS math teacher
• John Holt, BRHS math teacher
• Derric Jones, BRHS computer science teacher
• Norma Cusanek, BRHS special education teacher
• Tiara Ervin, RES special education teacher
• Cameron Lackey, system behavioral analyst
• Chad Adams, bus driver
• Kathleen Davenport, bus driver
• Mary Kokoska, JPES itinerant special education paraprofessional
• Crystal Gooden, JPES special education teacher
• Carolyn McKinney, JPES elementary teacher
• Jesse Laster, RES teacher
• April Drake, JPES teacher
• Brandi Saffold, SES teacher
• Jennifer LaShall, ACMS English language arts teacher
• Katherine Mullinax, ACMS science teacher
CONTRACTS
• Linda Brock, special education secretary
• Cameron Carlisle, long-term substitute