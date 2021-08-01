Complaints come with any change but Alexander City leaders are pretty sure changes will not happen with utility billing cycles, although discretion may be used.
Businesses and residents in Alexander City are no longer able to carry months of charges on utility accounts and with mail issues, sometimes mailed bills do not get to residents in time. But city leaders said it’s almost a moot point to make the change as other options to see and pay are available and the new billing cycle doesn’t appear to affect many. City council president Buffy Colvin visited with city revenue officer Jason Locke who oversees utility billing and collections.
“I asked him what we could do as it relates to dates,” Colvin said. “As we looked at the list of cutoffs, only 5 to 10 people are actually two months behind on their bills.”
Locke said the transition went smoother than he expected it would.
“The cutoffs didn’t increase much anyway as we started this,” Locke said. “I figured that might but we really didn’t have much more.”
The new utility billing cycle means utilities are disrupted if a bill isn’t paid on time. The accounting system let city workers quickly determined who is delinquent and produces the cutoff list.
“If anything has stars on it (it is) more than one bill behind,” Locke said. “With only 5 to 10 with stars, it’s telling me everyone is paying their bill.”
Stories of mail delays have councilmembers asking about adding days to allow more time to pay, but Locke said it’s not that easy.
“Trying to push extra days in this will push us into another billing cycle, it creates way more headaches,” Locke said. “The numbers of the cutoff list are very low because they are not running up. If we went from 100 to 1,000 cutoffs, I would say we have an issue.”
When there has been an issue of utility customers getting bills on time, Locke and Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said the city has been using some discretion.
“We worked with people on the last cycle with that as needed,” Locke said. “I think we need to leave just as it is. We have gotten over the hump with it. Anytime you change something like this, I’ve seen in the past, we will get cussed out, blessed out for a month. People will gripe anyway, but the bottom line is this is working.”
Baird said utility customers that are having issues with the system are waiting to come up with the money to pay for the services.
“They are waiting til they get their bills,” Baird said. “The post office is so screwed up right now it’s not funny. This last set of bills sat over there a week before they put them out which puts them late.”
Baird said the city alleviated the $75 penalty for many caught in the post office delay but said those customers have other ways besides a bill in the mail to determine what they owe and payment alternatives.
“By the time they get their bill, they are overdue,” Baird said. “We are advising them not to trust the post office. They can go online and pay online. We have a tremendous amount of people with $25 to $35 bills that are late and they are sending a check back by mail. We are taking the penalty off.
“Pay ahead. If you know when you are supposed to get your bill and you haven’t, call them and they will tell you what your bill is. You can pay it right there.”
Colvin said the alternatives are fine but some customers still have issues.
“The biggest problem for people in my district is people are not going to go online to pay a bill, they don’t trust it,” Colvin said.
Locke said training new meter readers have caused some billing cycles to include five weeks instead of the normal four weeks. He also said the current accounting system doesn’t allow budget billing. But Baird said many issues will be solved as the phased rollout of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters starts next year.
“We hope to start the test run in March with (Alabama Municipal Electric Authority),” Baird said. “Once that is done, a lot of these problems will be eliminated, especially if they want to pay forward or budget, that will help. They will be able to read the meters from here at the (municipal) complex, they won’t have to go out into the field to cut off and cut on (utilities).”
Colvin said in the meantime city leaders will try their best to work with utility customer issues.
“If they have a problem they need to call the mayor or Jason,” Colvin said. “They will work with them if it is legitimate. I know I have sent a few to them and they did great.”