Longtime Alexander City resident Robie Johnson will soon have a street named in his memory.
Johnson didn’t quite live to his 91st birthday and see R Street named after him, but that didn’t stop residents from filling Alexander City City Council Chambers for Monday’s council meeting to show their support of the measure.
“He was the oldest person on the street,” Teresa Moten told the council.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley’s District 1 contains R Street and he remembers seeing Johnson on his front porch.
“He was a staple figure on R Street,” Tapley said. “Everybody knew Robie. This is a well deserved recognition.”
The council must approve the measure but first the street renaming needs to go through the police department and the 911 system. After the measure is approved, residents will need to change addresses on bills and other documents.
New advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) smart meters will soon be coming to Alexander City. The council authorized using excess levelization rider funds from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) to support the installation.
City engineer Gerard Brewer said the resolution has two parts. The first is making an application with the FCC.
“It’s for the city’s own frequency for the network,” Brewer said.
The second part is authorizing the funding.
Brewer said the AMI meters to be installed under the AMEA program will allow the water and gas utilities of the city to use the same network when those smart meters are installed in the future.
The council suspended the rules to immediately consider an ordinance regulating fireworks in the city limits. The council passed regulations only allowing the sale of fireworks to temporary structures, limiting the time in advertising the sale of fireworks can occur, limiting the hours fireworks can be sold and limiting the time fireworks can be used.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the July 28 work session and the Aug. 2 regular meeting
• Approved a request for the P.U.S.H. Gospel event at the Cooper Recreation Center for 4 p.m. Sept. 18
• Approved an on-premise lounge liquor retail Class One ABC license for Local 41
• Approved a resolution to continue fiscal year 2021 transportation plan
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.