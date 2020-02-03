An Alexander City man is in jail after the death of Marquis Ferrell.
The Alexander City Police Department received a call about 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a possible gunshot victim in the 900 block of K Street. Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said citizens were very helpful in the incident.
“When police arrived, citizens were already rendering aid to Ferrell prior to the arrival of EMS,” Turner said. “The community was very active in relaying information about the incident.”
Ferrell, 29, of Tuskegee, was transported to Russell Medical where he died from his injuries.
The information police received from citizens helped lead investigators to Tavaris Donta Brooks, 41, of Alexander City, who was first identified as a person of interest and arrested for murder just hours after the shooting.
Brooks was out on bond Saturday night with pending charges in circuit court. Brooks was arrested Sept. 19, 2018 and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and making terrorist threats. Brooks’ indictment stated he yelled foul language and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or drugs while disturbing others in the vicinity. His charge of making terrorist threats was no billed.
In February 2015 Brooks was arrested on five counts of discharging a gun into an occupied building, a class B felony, and one count of third degree domestic violence. Those charges were dismissed after Brooks agreed to pay $900 in restitution.
Brooks is currently in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond available to him yet.