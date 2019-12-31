An evening of playing video games turned into a crime Friday night.
Alexander City Police Department officers responded to a 911 call in the Fish Pond community after a 19-year-old victim called about 10:30 p.m. Friday and said he was just robbed.
“The victim said he had been playing (PlayStation 4) with several acquaintances at a home on Fish Pond Road,” ACPD police chief Jay Turner said. “After several hours, they exited the residence and someone put a gun to the head of the victim taking his wallet and backpack.”
After the suspects took the victim’s belongings, they instructed him to lay on the ground face down as they counted the victim’s money. But the suspects were not done.
“When they finished counting the money, they told the victim to stand up and run away,” Turner said. “They told the victim if he turned around to look, they would shoot him.”
Turner said the victim ran away and called 911 while hiding under a bridge on Fish Pond Road.
The victim’s wallet, $90, driver’s license, Social Security Card, birth certificate, backpack and PlayStation 4 controller were taken from him according to a police report.
Turner said no one was injured and no arrests were made in the case as of Monday.
The incident is still under investigation by ACPD.