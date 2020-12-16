Living in the country residents expect to see a few things outdoors — squirrels, birds and snakes. The same can be said for many city dwellers too.
Inside the home, many residents expect to see the occasional mouse or roach but Alexander City resident Mozell Dickerson was a bit surprised when her insect traps under her refrigerator captured something different.
“I keep them down there all the time,” Dickerson said. “I keep two there so they can't get past it.
Dickerson keeps the glue insect traps under her refrigerator as a precaution to keep insects and rodents at bay but was miffed at how the small rat snake made it in her home.
“I got this snake,” Dickerson said. “I don’t know how they are getting in there.”
Orkin said on its website roaches get into homes by hitchhiking on furniture and other items such as bags. Roaches can also get into homes traveling through holes in walls and foundations for plumbing and other utilities. But Dickerson doesn’t understand the snake.
Orkin said snakes can enter homes similar to roaches through entrances around doors and utilities.
“Snakes enter a building because they’re lured in by dark, damp, cool areas or in search of small animals, like rats and mice, for food,” Orkin said on its website.
Orkin offered tips to try and stop snakes from entering homes.
“Snakes can be discouraged from entering a home in several ways,” Orkin said. “Keeping the vegetation around the house cut short can make the home less attractive to small animals and snakes. Other methods include screening all outside vents, making sure doors and windows fit tightly, and sealing cracks and holes around the foundation. Check access doors to basements and crawl spaces to be certain they fit tightly. Even tiny holes should be sealed.”