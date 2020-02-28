Residents who want to recycle in Alexander City can continue to do so at a local facility.
Many people throw away things that could have another purpose. All those milk jugs, soda bottles and boxes from Amazon quickly stack up around homes and in landfills, but the City of Alexander City continues to have a program for those who choose to be a part of the recycling effort.
“We accept plastics, cardboard, aluminum cans and tin cans,” Alexander City Public Works’ Kristin Joiner said. “The sewer department also takes grease. It’s all free and available 24/7.”
Joiner said the center takes Nos. 1 and 2 plastics.
“Drink bottles, soda bottles and water bottles are No. 1 plastics,” Joiner said. “Heavier jugs like milk bottles, laundry detergent bottles and coffee containers are No. 2 plastics.”
Although it did in the past, the city does not accept paper products.
“The paper market is down,” Joiner said. “We would have to pay someone to haul it to the recycle facility because the value is so down.”
Alexander City doesn’t offer curbside pickup of recyclables but it does have a facility at the Public Works location at 824 Railey Rd. The center is open 24/7 for drop off. It is staffed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Joiner said the center doesn’t take items like televisions and other electronics as it doesn’t have a way to legally dispose of them. It also does not accept tires, appliances or items with coolants like air conditioners or refrigerators.
“It is expensive to get an electronics recycler here,” Joiner said. “There are not a lot of registered e-recyclers in Alabama.”
Joiner said the recycling center is not the place to bring furniture or mattresses.
“If someone lives in the city limits, (those items) can be picked up curbside,” Joiner said. “The brush truck runs a route and passes by homes every two weeks.”
Joiner said those wanting to dispose of furniture can search “Brush Truck” under the public works section of the city’s website www.alexandercityal.gov.