How do you bring attention to aging infrastructure — especially water lines?
A May 2021 fire at the First United Methodist Church brought light to a problem under city streets and sidewalks. The water lines in the area are at the end of their serviceable life.
“The lines are at least 90 years old,” Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said. “The lines are collapsing. We had to turn the water pressure up that night and between the leaks it caused and the issues we already had such as the pipes being undersized for today’s needs and deterioration because of age, the water distribution system in downtown became a priority.”
Now thanks to an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG announced by Gov. Kay Ivey Thursday, some of those water lines will be replaced and more fire hydrants added.
A $500,000 grant with a city match of $139,225 will help correct the water issues along parts of North Central Avenue, Forrest Street, Parks Avenue, Houston Street, Rainbow Drive, Semmes Street and Adams Street.
“It will benefit 205 people in 79 houses,” community development director Al Jones said. “The grant will provide new water lines and add fire hydrants.”
The city match is slightly more than 20 percent and with good reason.
“These are competitive grants,” Jones said. “Increasing the city’s match makes the grant application more attractive in the grant selection process.”
On Thursday, Ivey awarded $18.2 million to provide improvements in more than 50 Alabama towns, cities and counties.The Community Development Block Grants will enable local governments to provide public water service to households, repair damaged streets and roads, improve sewer systems, drainage and more. The governor awarded the grants at a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Alabama State Capitol.
“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”
The CDBG program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in several categories: small city (population 2,999 or less), large city (population 3,000 or more), county and community enhancement. Additionally, planning grants are awarded to help local governments examine and address needs.
Once Alexand City finishes this water line project in approximately 2024, Jones said the city plans to continue applying for grants to finish work on water lines in the downtown area.