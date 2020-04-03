The spread of the coronavirus is affecting everyone. Businesses are altering operations, restaurants are serving only takeout and government operations have been modified.
Alexander City Public Works has about 60 employees who perform a variety of tasks residents have come to expect. In an effort to protect the employees and make sure public works can function through the COVID-19 pandemic, director Gerard Brewer has taken steps to protect employees from contact with one another as they work.
“We are trying to cut exposure between employees in half,” Brewer said. “We have gone to two shifts to try and limit the number of people they are around. It is very similar to what a lot of other organizations have already done. (Alabama Department of Transportation) has already done something very similar and some other cities too.”
Brewer said public works employees were already doing a lot in an effort to keep things clean to prevent the transmission of any disease.
“We spend the first 30 minutes of every day with a Clorox bottle and a roll of paper towels,” Brewer said. “We hit everything we touched the day before — shovels, steering wheels, gear shifts, door knobs, microwave ovens, toilet handles and desk tops. We have become huge Clorox users. We have been getting after some cleaning.”
Brewer believes even those efforts may not be enough to protect essential services his department provides to residents of Alexander City.
“We are in a little hive down here with about 60 employees,” Brewer said. “We have done everything you can do. We have staggered lunch breaks; we don’t meet inside any more. It is the obvious best practice but we didn’t feel like it was enough. We wanted to be as aggressive and proactive as we could. The fear is if we keep everybody together, one or two gets sick and then everyone has been exposed. We have no idea how many we might lose. If we keep them in two groups, not only can we limit the exposure of the individuals but we can likely keep everybody from getting it.”
Brewer said public works employees have been divided into shifts working Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the days being longer before passing things off to the next shift.
“You get a little bit of a flow that way,” Brewer said. “You work across those days and then the next group comes in. We may be a little slow to some things that are not completely essential like a brush pile and things like that, but there are no substantial changes to services.”
The change is to make sure the department is able to function no matter what happens even if it’s a little bit slower.
“We are doing this to be able to continue essential services as much as we can through this thing,” Brewer said. “We want to be able to meet some sort of minimum essential service in this thing we can while everyone is buckling down.”