More than a mile of sewer line in Alexander City will be replaced at an estimated cost of $1.3 million.
The Alexander City Sewer Department discovered a leak in an old ductile iron sewer line last fall. The leak was repaired but it was determined 7,000 feet of 15-inch pipe needs to be replaced. Alexander City Public Works director Gerard Brewer said the line’s age is the main contributing factor to the pipe’s condition.
“We discovered a leak last August or September,” Brewer said. “It’s an old pipe. It is starting to erode, corrode and leak. It needs to be replaced because of time.”
The section of pipe to be replaced is between the Coley Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Dobbs Pumping Station. Brewer said it is a forced sewer main.
“It is under pressure from the pumping station,” Brewer said. “The pressure causes leaks to show up faster than the gravity fed lines.”
Brewer said sewage in this line is being pumped from the Dobbs Road area to the Coley Creek Treatment Plant. The Alexander City City Council approved engineering services in the amount of $77,000 Monday night to engineer the replacement and let the project for bid. There are two options for replacement, ductile iron or plastic. The issue with a plastic replacement is it locks the city into keeping sewage flow one direction. If iron is used, the flow could be reversed.
Supporting documents, which were supplied to the council for Monday night’s vote, show the Coley Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant may be phased out, which would send all the city’s sewage to the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Brewer said if the Coley Creek plant is taken out, sewage could be reversed to get it to Sugar Creek or it might be possible to pump it around Coley Creek Road towards U.S. Highway 280 to get it to Sugar Creek.
Officials budgeted $1.3 million for the project with $77,000 going to Jacobs Engineering Group, formerly CH2M Engineers Inc., to prepare the project for the bidding process.
“It will take a couple months for them to draw it up,” Brewer said. “Then it will be another couple months for the bid process.”
Brewer said if approved the project could start mid-summer but sewer customers would not experience any issues with it.
“The new line will be placed alongside the old line,” Brewer said. “When it is complete, the old line will be pumped out and swapped over to the new. When we fixed the leak, we did it in the middle of the night when there is the least need for sewer. No customers experienced a loss in service then and no customers should experience a loss in service with this project.”