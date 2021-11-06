An overnight power outage in portions of Alexander City could show problems from dead trees following an April 2020 storm.
Alexander City residents were asking questions at Thursday’s Alexander City City Council meeting. Residents were concerned about the length and frequency of outages. An outage began about 8 p.m. Sunday and lasted until 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Mayor Woody Baird said the outage was because of the location and routing of main power lines feeding the Willow Street Substation and to neighborhoods in the north and western part of the city. Baird said city light and power crews spent the night working on the issue.
“They went through and found where the break was,” Baird said. “They got it fixed and had to go back through and make sure there wasn’t anything else on the lines — it was raining, it was nasty. They did that.”
But just because the break was fixed didn’t mean all of the power came back on at the same time.
“To cut the power back on they have to go to each leg and cut them off at the fuses on the poles,” Baird said. “Then they cut it back on, one leg at a time. If they cut it all on at one time it would probably (cause more issues because of the instant load).”
Some residents again lost power temporarily Thursday evening before the council meeting. Most of the outages are in the same area of the April 2020 straight line wind event that left thousands of dead trees across the area.
The city has taken down what dead trees it can and has applied for federal funding to take down others on private property but has not gotten grants for the issue on multiple applications.
Surplus property
The council surplused property in an effort to reduce its maintenance and insurance costs for property no longer needed by the city.
Almost five acres of property on Elkahatchee Road was declared no longer needed and transferred to the Tallapoosa County Commission.
The council also surplused the following vehicles, equipment and inventory to be sold by public auction on govdeals.com and other ways for the city to recover funds: 2005 Goshen Van, 1991 Ford dump truck, 1989 Case 580K backhoe, Polaris 4-wheeler, personnel lockers, truck tire changer, wheel balancer, hydraulic jack, oil filter crusher, Ammco brake service machine, R20 tires and wheels, brake rotors, a 1996 Mercury 75 horsepower boat motor, Auto Crane 3203-PR and miscellaneous parts.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes from the Oct. 18 work session and regular meeting, the Oct. 21 special called meeting and the Oct. 28 work session
• Adopted the East Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan is required to apply for reimbursement funds from FEMA following disasters.
• Adopted a policy for the renaming of city streets. The policy requires agreement from 90 percent of the property owners and that the new name fit on the required street signs.
• Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement for GIS and asset management software with ESRI
Oct. 21 special called meeting
At the special called meeting the council voted to execute applications for Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The first grant application is for $1 million to extend a sewer line to the Kellyton Industrial Park to serve Alabama Graphite Products, LLC. Alexander City will provide a match of $8 million.
The second grant is for $500,000 to extend sewer service to the Wicker Point Development. The local match for the grant is $1.25 million.
A Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Community Development Block Grants CARES Act grant application was authorized in the amount of $325,000 to purchase two new ambulances for the Alexander City Fire Department. The city will provide a match of $71,311.
The council also approved a memorandum of understanding for the option to purchase and develop property.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.