The Alexander City Police Department is searching for a murder suspect after a mother and son were found dead Monday night.
Monday around 11 p.m., ACPD officers responded to a disturbance on Oak Hill Drive where they discovered two gunshot victims dead inside of a residence, according to a CrimeStoppers press release.
Witnesses said Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, fled the scene in a purple Chevy Geo Tracker. There are currently two active warrants for Kenney.
Alexander City police said the gunshot victims were a mother and son. ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said Stephanie Nicole Motes, 40, of Alexander City and her son Cody Lane Motes, 18, were found in their residence.
“It appears an argument led to this,” Easterwood said. “(Kenney) was also a resident of the home.”
Kenney, a white male who is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.
“If anyone sees him, do not approach," ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said. “Call 911 instead."
Anyone who sees Kenney or his vehicle is asked to call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward.
Easterwood confirmed Kenney could be traveling in a purple 1996 Geo Tracker.
Editor's Note: More details will be released as they are made available.