Winn-Dixie robbery
Buy Now

Alexander City police officers stand outside the Winn-Dixie following a reported robbery Wednesday afternoon.

The Alexander City Police Department was called to the Winn-Dixie Wednesday afternoon for a reported robbery at cash register one.

Police officers took one man into custody at the grocery store on U.S. Highway 280.

The Outlook has not yet confirmed whether the suspect was armed.

Tags

Recommended for you