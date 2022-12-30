The Alexander City Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Thursday night.
Alexander City deputy police Chief James Easterwood said police officers initially responded to Thomas Street in Alexander City after receiving a call at approximately 10:33 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim.
According to Easterwood, police arrived at the scene at 10:35 p.m. and officers provided medical aid to an 18 year-old Black male. EMTs transported the victim to Russell Medical Center where Easterwood said the victim was declared deceased at 11:18 p.m. Thursday.
The shooting is still under investigation, and according to Easterwood, investigators have identified persons of interest they are looking to speak to in reference to the fatal shooting.
“Suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing,” Easterwood said.
Due to the ongoing investigation, police have not officially released the name of the victim at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
