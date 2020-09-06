One person is dead and another injured following a shooting on North Central Avenue in Alexander City on Sunday morning.
Alexander City deputy police police chief James Easterwood said police were already in the area of Benson Community Center about 2 a.m. Sunday to help with traffic control when gunfire erupted.
“An officer heard gunshots,” Easterwood said. “Others officers responded to help patrol and investigate. A 20-year-old male gunshot victim from Dadeville was found.”
Easterwood said the victim was transported by an ambulance from the Alexander City Fire Department to Russell Medical where he died. Investigators were at Russell Medical gathering evidence when they got more evidence than they bargained for.
“While at the hospital another person showed up with gunshot wounds to the leg,” Easterwood said. “It occurred in the same area as the first victim. His injuries are non-life threatening.”
The shooting appears to stem from an incident early in the night.
“We believe it stems from a fight in the parking lot at Benson Community Club,” Easterwood said. “Security there broke it up.”
Easterwood said multiple shots were fired and struck more than just the 20-year-old and 32-year-old Sylacauga man.
“During the incident a couple of vehicles got shot into,” Easterwood said.
Easterwood said the shooting is still under investigation and investigators have persons of interest they are looking to speak with in reference to the incident. He said police are currently looking at charges of murder, first-degree assault and discharging a weapon into vehicles as a result of the incident.
Witnesses who have information about the Sunday morning incident are asked to call Alexander City Police Department investigator Robert Oliver at 256-329-6751.