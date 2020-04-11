One person was injured during a fight Thursday night.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner revealed a few details about the incident.
“We responded to a call about someone being stabbed,” Turner said. “Two gentlemen got into an altercation and one man stabbed the other in the abdomen.”
Turner said the injured man was transported to Russell Medical and met a helicopter that flew him to a trauma center. Turner said Friday afternoon he didn’t know the status of the injured man.
Turner said the incident is still under investigation and no arrest has been made yet.
“We have the identity of the offender,” Turner said. “When the investigation is complete and we speak with the victim, we will move forward if needed.”