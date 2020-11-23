The Alexander City Police Department has found credit card skimmers in Alexander City and is warning store owners and the public.
ACPD investigator Cpl. Sabrina Osborne said gas stations need to check gas pumps.
“All gas stations in Alexander City need to check their pumps for skimmers,” Osborne said. “If they have ones with a key, the owner or manager needs to open up pumps and check.”
Osborne said the police department had a report of one about a month ago and found two more Monday after a report of identity theft.
“The skimmers pull the information from a credit or debit card,” Osborne said. “One of the ones today is capturing PIN information too.”
Osborne said criminals can do a lot with this information.
“They can create a card with someone’s information and use it,” Osborne said.
Osborne said the department is putting out the warning to try and stop someone else from having their financial information comprised.
“The skimmers we are finding are obvious when you open up the pump,” Osborne said. “There are some out there that aren’t so obvious as well.”
Osborne said the investigation is active in incidents and everyone should be very protective of financial information and be careful when using credit and debit cards.
Credit reporting agency Experian said credit card skimming involves thieves attaching devices on gas pumps, ATMs and other machines that read and gather your card information.
“Skimmers read the magnetic strip on the card, which gives fraudsters the full name on the card, the credit card number and the expiration date,” Experian said on its website. “Some thieves even hide small cameras to capture PIN numbers from those using debit cards. They can then either sell your information on the dark web or use it to steal your identity, charge up your credit card or even get access to the money in your bank account.”
Skimmers were easy once to spot, but no so much anymore.
“In the past, skimmers could be spotted if you knew to check,” Experian said. “The scanner often looked like it was tampered with or it wiggled when you put the card in. Now skimmers are designed to fit snugly over the scanner, making it nearly impossible to tell something is not right.”
Experian said these tips can help prevent losing financial information to skimmers:
• Pay with cash. You might even save some money if the gas station provides discounts for those using cash instead of a card.
• Pay inside where it is less likely the credit card terminal has been tampered with
• Use mobile payment options like Google Pay or Apple Pay if they're an option
• Use the chip reader rather than swipe. Shimming is possible this way, but less likely.
• Use credit, not debit, whenever possible. If a thief is able to steal your debit card information, they have access to your bank account.
• Investigate the card reader to make sure nothing looks or feels unusual. If something doesn't seem right, pay inside and report your concerns.
• If possible, only stop at busy, well-lit and well-maintained gas stations. Look for stickers or other signs that the pumps are regularly inspected.
Those with information about the case are asked to call ACPD at 256-397-1135.