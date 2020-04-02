The warnings have come from health officials, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and President Donald Trump to practice social distancing.
Now officers with the Alexander City Police Department will write citations for gatherings of 10 or more.
“We are still having problems with crowds in public locations,” ACPD chief Jay Turner said. “As of now if an officer encounters a group of 10 or a group not adhering to social distancing a warning will be issued. The next interaction with police will result in a citation with the individuals involve being written a citation.”
Turner said the fines can range from $50 to $500 and juveniles can be issued citations their parents are responsible for.
“Parents please advise your children to avoid gathering in groups,” Turner said. “Practice social distancing for the safety of us all. Young adults need to avoid gathering in groups and practice social distancing. Travel needs to be limited for essential needs only.”
Wednesday the ACPD delivered reminders to businesses to remind everyone to practice social distancing.
Turner said issues in parking lots of parks and businesses led to him making the directive to his officers to break up groups with citations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We all are aware of what we are being asked of us to do,” Turner said. One person can contaminant 10; 10 can contaminant 100; 100 can contaminate 1,000. COVID -19 is real and it’s time for us all to do our part. Let’s cooperate and get the virus behind us.”