The Alexander City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a Thursday night theft at Walmart.
“There were two individuals who walked into the electronics section of Walmart Thursday at 11:05 p.m.,” Alexander City police Det. Robert Oliver said. “They loaded two 32-inch televisions, two computer monitors and a karaoke machine into a shopping cart. They then just walked out the door. They proceeded to load the items into a dark sedan and drove off.”
Oliver said store employees got a license plate number but it came back to a motorcycle. He also said no one at the store or in the department recognizes the individuals.
“We are asking for the public to help us,” Oliver said. “If anyone recognizes the two individuals in the photos, please call the police department.”
Oliver can be reached at 256-329-6751.