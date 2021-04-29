The Alexander City Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was stolen Thursday morning and abandoned.
ACPD Sgt. Sabrina Osborne said investigators have a suspect in custody for who law enforcement believe stole a maroon or burgundy 2006 Nissan Altima.
“We didn’t find the suspect with the car,” Osborne said. “The suspect doesn’t remember where he left the car.”
The suspect is the same person ACPD officers took into custody just before noon in the yard of a home on Ridgeway Drive.
Osborne said the suspect drove the car down a driveway and on down a trail into the woods. Osborne said investigators are asking property owners with security cameras along Ridgeway Drive, Old Kellyton Road, Meadowbrook Road, Valley Road, Westwood Road, Sleepy Hollow Drive, Lake Circle, Russwood Street or Robin Hill to look at video footage to see if a car has been down the driveway.
If the car is spotted on footage or by a property owner they are asked to call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-397-1023.