The Alexander City Police Department is investigating reports from over the weekend of three separate cases involving an attempted murder, a forcible rape and child sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Alexander City deputy police chief James Easterwood said the department is in the preliminary stages of the investigations and in all cases it appears the suspect knew the victims.
Easterwood said officers responded to an attempted murder from a domestic situation over the weekend.
“It appears the suspect pulled a knife on the victim,” Easterwood said. “She also had blunt force trauma to the head.”
Easterwood said the victim was transported on to UAB Hospital for treatment.
In addition to the assault, another crime was allegedly committed by the suspect.
“The suspect reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle,” Easterwood said. “We have recovered the vehicle.”
Easterwood said he could not release further details of the incident or the name of the offender just yet.
Investigators responded to Russell Medical on Sunday after a victim said she was raped.
“The 24-year-old female victim said she was forcibly raped,” Easterwood said. “It happened in a residence off of Washington Street.”
Alexander City Police Department detectives went to the emergency room Sunday to follow up on the reported rape. Again the suspect is someone known to the victim according to Easterwood.
The Alexander City Police Department is also looking into a reported case of sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child.
“It looks like it the victim knows the offender,” Easterwood said. “It occurred over a period of time.”
Easterwood said the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center will be helping with the investigation.
Easterwood said investigations are active in all three cases.