A tip of child pornography being posted on the internet led to the Wednesday arrest of Eric La’June Harrison Jr., 19, of Alexander City.
Alexander City Police Department investigators received a tip through a national network of law enforcement and agencies established to protect children.
“I’m a member of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” ACPD detective Drew Machen said. “The task force received a cyber tip that this video had been flagged as uploaded and shared.”
Machen said Harrison uploaded a video to social media of a child under the age of 16 engaged in sexual activity.
Harrison is charged with dissemination or display of child pornography, a Class B felony. If convicted Harrison faces two to 20 years in prison. He has posted a $20,000 bond and was released from the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Machen said the case is still under investigation.
$140,000 stolen from company
Machen said the department is also looking into theft by an employee from a business.
“A company is reporting an employee used a company credit card to make $140,000 in purchases that were not legitimate,” Machen said. “The purchases started in July 2017 and the credit card was used to make 63 purchases.”
Machen said the theft case is still under investigation and no arrest was made as of Friday afternoon.