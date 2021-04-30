Giving someone a ride turned into something else according to law enforcement.
Johnny Monroe Fincher Jr. had just been released from the Coosa County Jail Thursday morning after serving a sentence for third degree escape. A few hours later, Fincher, 28, of Kellyton would find himself running among the homes from officers of the Alexander City Police Department and was ultimately charged with first degree robbery, second degree assault, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Minutes before ACPD deployed a TASER to stop Fincher in a yard of Ridgeway Drive home, he was walking down Washington Street according to ACPD chief Jay Turner.
“The victim saw (Fincher) walking and asked if he needed a ride,” Turner said. “After getting in the car (Fincher) began to assault him, pushing out of the car on Washington Street.”
Problems were not yet finished for the victim who was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima when he picked up Fincher.
“The victim got hung up in the seatbelt (on the driverside),” Turner said. “He was dragged down the road for a little bit before he got free.”
The victim was found in Washington Street between 7th Street W and 6th Street W.
Fincher took to driving going down Ridgeway Drive and then likely turning down Pinecrest Drive.
“(Fincher) drove the car to the end and into the woods,” Turner said.
Fincher abandoned the vehicle. About 30 minutes after the victim was found on Washington Street a property owner on Ridgeway Drive near Valley Road called police dispatch about a suspicious person entering the woods. Officers located Fincher who tried to run. A TASER was used to apprehend Fincher.
The victim was taken to Russell Medical for treatment. Fincher was tended to by EMTs from the Alexander City Fire Department for the probes from the TASER in his back. Fincher was transported to the Alexander City Police Department to be interviewed and booked before being transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail. Fincher was still in the county jail Friday at press time with a $27,000 bond available to him.