Once again, criminals are taking advantage of trustworthy property owners in Alexander City as several vehicles have been broken into.
Investigators with the Alexander City Police Department are looking to several unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles reported in the last week.
“Quite a few of them are from people leaving the doors to vehicles unlocked with valuables inside,” ACPD Sgt. William Grant said. “A couple are where they have broken glass out. They are taking purses and other things of value.”
Grant said often times the thieves walk neighborhoods and that may have been the case in the last rash of breaking and entering into vehicles.
“The end of last week, we saw several on Sanders and Scott roads,” Grant said. “We had two this morning in the Forrest Road area.”
Grant said they have not yet made an arrest but are following a couple good leads.
“We have a person of interest,” Grant said. “We believe he may be linked to a few of these.”
Grant offered some advice to prevent others from falling victim to a crime such as breaking and entering into a vehicle.
“You need to lock your doors,” Grant said. “Take things of value inside your home or at the very least cover them. There are people out there looking for a crime of opportunity.”