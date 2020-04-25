The very best part of 3-year-old Ansleigh Martin’s day is when her daddy, Alexander City Police Department K-9 officer Andy Martin, comes home from work.
To add to the little girl’s excitement, Andy Martin hits the sirens and turns on the lights to let Ansleigh know he’s pulling into the driveway.
“She has that ‘I know when my daddy’s fixin’ to be here’ face,” Ansleigh’s mother Haley Vickers Martin said. “She’ll just run back and forth between the front door to the back door. She’s definitely a daddy’s girl.”
Ansleigh’s obsessed with police officers and thinks her dad has the coolest job ever.
“He’ll bring the K-9 vehicle home and she sits in the driver’s seat and pretends she’s driving,” Martin said.
Andy Martin has been on the K-9 unit for roughly two years and been with the police department for six. He recently switched to day shifts during the coronavirus pandemic, which is when he started the sweet tradition with his family upon returning home from rotation each time.
“Her eyes get wide open,” Haley Martin said. “(Andy) will let me know when he’s on the way home and every time he comes home, she knows it and says, ‘You think he can turn on the lights and sirens?’”
Andy Martin is just one of many workers who is on the front line facing exposure to COVID-19 on a daily basis. When he returns home, he strips down before coming inside and quickly takes a shower so he can hug his daughter.
“That is her favorite thing to say, ‘He’s here! He’s here!’” Haley Martin said.
Martin posted a video on Facebook of Ansleigh waiting on the front porch and shrieking with excitement as her dad drove up to the house because it’s part of their daily routine. She never believed it would result in such heartwarming feedback with more than 140 comments of people who could relate or simply shared in her joy of this innocent moment.
“It melts me heart to know so many other people get to see that side of police officers,” Martin said. “It really humanizes them. People sometimes don’t realize they have family to go home to.”