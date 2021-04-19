Thieves struck Alexander City Friday night.
The Alexander City Police Department is investigating more than one dozen cases of vehicles being broken into on Forrest, Green and Semmes streets, Parks Avenue and Circle Drive.
“These appear to be crimes of opportunity,” ACPD Capt. Durrell Alford said. “Only two had broken glass. The others appear to be where vehicles were left unlocked and offenders checked to see what vehicles were open.”
In total, 14 vehicles were burglarized. Alford said incident reports indicate a dozen vehicles were left unlocked for suspects to go through. Alford said the reports state change, personal items and tools were taken.
The Friday night spree points out the need for property owners to be vigilant.
“Most of these were crimes of opportunity,” Alford said. “Everyone needs to make sure valuables are not visible in vehicles, ideally carried inside and that vehicle doors are locked.”
Alford said these types of crimes can be difficult to solve but more than the police can stop them.
“The police can’t be everywhere all the time and the public can help,” Alford said. “If anyone sees someone walking late at night they can call the police department and we will be happy to check it out.”