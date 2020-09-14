One person is dead after a homeowner found his home broken into Saturday.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said the Walton Road homeowner encountered a subject in his home after discovering it had been broken into Saturday evening.
“The homeowner came home and noticed signs his house had been broken into,” Turner said. “He located a subject in the house and a struggle ensues.”
Turner said the struggle turned to gunfire.
“The homeowner was armed,” Turner said. “The firearm is discharged during the struggle and strikes the intruder.”
The intruder did not survive his injuries from the gunshot, according to Turner.
Turner said the case will be presented to a grand jury to see what, if anything criminal happened. Turner said the ACPD is not releasing names in the incident but did provide more information about the connection between the homeowner and the intruder.
“The homeowner and the victim/intruder are related,” Turner said. “The homeowner is 72 years old and the intruder is 36 years old.”
It is unknown at this time when a Tallapoosa County Grand Jury will hear the case. Court proceedings requiring juries have been postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.