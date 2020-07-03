Alexander City police officer Chelsey Hall always wanted to be in law enforcement.
Hall shared those dreams with students of Jacob’s Ladder on Thursday in hopes the interaction would show the students “not all cops are bad.”
“Many of you have dreams,” Hall told the 5-, 6- and 7-year old students gathered outside. “I was in your spot a few years ago. I had a dream. My dream was to be a cop. Here I am today a cop. Don’t ever give up on your dreams. The road is not always going to be easy; it’s going to be bumpy.”
Hall was joined by ACPD Cpl. Tyler Lashley who shared he didn’t know he wanted to be in law enforcement when he was as young as the students.
“I didn’t grow up dreaming I would be a police officer,” Lashley said. “It is just kind of something as I grew up I saw interest in. I like helping people. Here I am today.”
The officers brought lollipops to the visit as part of “Lollipops with Cops” — something Hall came up with. It was an idea of community engagement ACPD chief Jay Turner welcomed.
“Sharing the idea that we are approachable is something we are always trying to do,” Turner said. “Our officers try to find ways to engage the community every day.”
Hall has been with the department for three years and spent five years with the Alabama Department of Corrections before that. He and Lashley wanted to show the students most cops are like their fathers and mothers.
“With everything going in the country, I want to show you not all cops are bad,” Hall said. “We are here to be a friend. We are here to help you. You don’t have to be afraid of the police. We aren’t all bad.”
Hall and Lashley gave the students a few safety tips before a treat — lollipops as they interacted with the students on a more individual basis.
“Can a girl be a police officer?” a female student asked Hall.
“Yes, you can,” Hall responded. “We need more female officers.”
Hall and Lashley were joined by Alexander City councilmember Scott Hardy to hand out the lollipops and Hardy was on board when Hall brought up “Lollipops with Cops.”
“Officer Hall reached out to me with the idea of ‘Lollipop with a Cop’ and I immediately wanted to get involved,” Hardy said. “For obvious reasons, (officers) have been under fire nationally but I think it’s important that we highlight those who are doing their part to bridge the gap between community and law enforcement. This is something that officer Hall and the department will continue throughout the summer and into the school year.”
Turner said ACPD officers are continually involved with area students through D.A.R.E. programs and more.
“Programs in daycares and schools is something we are always doing and look forward to,” Turner said.
Turner said the Alexander City Police Department has had its struggles in the past but has made lots of progress. Turner believes his officers truly have the community’s best interest in mind.
“Opportunities like (Thursday) is great for our officers,” Turner said. “The strive to engage the public in good ways. We have a great (police) department but even better officers who want to serve our community.”