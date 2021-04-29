The Alexander City Police Department took into custody a suspect after deploying a TASER Thursday morning.
Law enforcement was called to Ridgeway Drive as a caller alerted dispatch of a suspicious person entering the woods. ACPD officers began a foot chase of a suspect who was stopped through the use of a TASER a few hundred yards away according to police chief Jay Turner. Moments later medics with Alexander City Fire Department tended to the suspect.
About 30 minutes earlier a pedestrian was struck by an automobile nearby on Washington Street at 6th Avenue West. The victim was transported to Russell Medical with unknown injuries.
Turner said he could not say as of noon Thursday if the two incidents were related.