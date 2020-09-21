Local law enforcement gathered at Russell Medical to watch one of its own be flown to another hospital for critical treatment.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said an off duty Alexander City police officer suffered a medical emergency early Monday morning.
“He was off duty and went to the hospital,” Turner said. “He was flown to another hospital for further treatment.”
Monday morning, officers from several local agencies gathered at Russell Medical as the officer was initially being treated. They gathered outside and watched as the officer was loaded onto a medical helicopter and remained as the helicopter took off.
Turner said the medical condition occurred while the officer was off duty and could not give more details at this time.
“We are just praying for the officer,” Turner said. “We hope the public prays for him too. We pray and hope for a speedy recovery.”