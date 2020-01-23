It could have been worse.
A car traveling the wrong direction on U.S. Highway 280 could end very badly but it didn’t Wednesday afternoon except for 38-year-old Timothy Lee Jones, who was arrested.
Alexander City Police Department officers spotted Jones traveling west U.S. Highway 280 near Lake Hill in the eastbound lanes — the wrong lanes.
“Our officers gave pursuit,” ACPD chief Jay Turner said. “They couldn’t give chase behind him because of safety reasons but chased from eastbound lanes with lights and sirens. Speeds got to over 100 mph. He was approaching Heritage Drive when he began to swerve and lost control.”
Jones’ Mercury came to rest after driving for at least 2.8 miles facing eastbound on an embankment about 30 feet from the roadway.
The law enforcement officers who gave chase parked in the median and detained Jones. Reinforcements came from Patriot’s Point and stopped at the scene.
Turner said Jones could face several charges including driving under the influence.
Jones was transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail. His charges and bail were not known at press time.
Jones has at least three felonies on his record, according to court records. In 2003 he pleaded guilty in Randolph County to two counts of first-degree assault for ramming his vehicle into law enforcement vehicles. He faced an attempted murder charge but the deal allowed the assault plea. In 2011 he pleaded guilty to unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and was released from the Alabama Department of Corrections in 2015.
If possible in chases like this, Turner said law enforcement likes to close the road ahead of the errant driver before attempting to stop the vehicle, but time didn’t allow it Wednesday. Turner was still pleased with the outcome.
“It was great no one got hurt,” he said.