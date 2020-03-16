Officials with Alexander City are heeding precautions with the spread of coronavirus.
Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said city officials cannot close city hall to citizens but officials want citizens to take advantage of alternatives to avoid close contact with others.
“We are encouraging social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Thomas said. “By doing so, utility payments can be paid online or dropped in the drop box. Business licenses and building permits can be mailed in. City council meetings can be viewed by livestreaming on (The Outlook’s) Facebook (page).”
Thomas said the city has cleaning supplies on hand to clean counters especially where citizens pay utility bills.
Community development Al Jones encourages citizens to practice caution.
“We want everyone to take advantage of the drop boxes and mail to pay utility bills,” Jones said. “Doing so helps protect citizens from possible exposure during these times.”
Thomas said residents are encouraged to watch council meetings via The Outlook Facebook page to help practice social distancing. In the event The Outlook can’t broadcast the meeting on Facebook, Thomas said it would be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page. For tonight, it will be on The Outlook.
Thomas said city officials are working with the Alabama League of Municipalities and the Alabama Attorney General’s office to determine how to deal with coronavirus issues and still operating in the spirit of open meeting laws.
Alexander City police and fire departments to lock doors
Out of an abundance of caution Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said the Alexander City Police Department will be locked starting today. The department will still respond to calls.
The move does not stop the mission of serving the public.
“We will still take reports at the police department,” Turner said. “Instead of placing them in operations like in the past, if someone wants to place a report for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, it will be handled through dispatch.”
The move is in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Those wishing to place non-emergency calls like the one Turner describe are asked to call 256-397-1023.
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said Fire Station Nos. 1 and 2 would not be open to visitors.
“Due to the pandemic and the guidelines that our federal government has handed down, we as the Alexander City Fire Department want to do our part to ensure the safety of our employees and the citizens of Alexander City,” McAlister said. “In cases of emergency, always call 911. However, any incident that can be safely handled without police, fire or EMS personnel leaves them available to respond to true emergencies which could well increase because of this virus.”