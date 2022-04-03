Christian author and Alexander City native Runas C. Powers III is bringing his latest book to shelves next month, and will examine love, family and perseverance through trying times.
He describes his newest book, “Some Dreams Never Die” as the culmination of his 17-year writing career, with the author incorporating all elements of his literary prose and style into the recent novel.
Powers has published five other books, including “A Right to Write,” “A Collection of Thoughts,” “Simply Runas,” “Heart Soul & Rhyme,” and “Verses of Pain and Love.” All have poetry and some contain gospel plays.
Powers builds on his previous work this time by combining poetry, playwriting and essays which explores the truth and beauty within the world as well as the pain and cruel reality of life at times.
“It is about loving life while you have the chance and giving people their flowers before they're gone, and not after,” he explained.
That theme has been especially relevant to Powers over the last year as he continues to cope with the death of his father. On April 27, 2021, Powers’ father died after suffering cardiac arrest, shocking his entire family.
“Nobody was ready for it and the title “Some Dreams Never Die” became even more appropriate as my dad and my mother always supported my work, and he had always helped me and encouraged me to get where I am,” he noted.
Given this experience, much of Powers newest book discusses issues relating to family and the importance of relationships. In fact, Powers dedicated “Some Dreams Never Die” to his father as a tribute.
Powers’ love of writing very much began while growing up with his family in Alexander City. At the time, his father worked as a doctor while Powers attended school.
“When I was in high school, I had a knack for history, literature and English, and I remember someone saying I should join the annual staff so I started to do work on the yearbook,” he said.
Powers’ passion for writing and storytelling only intensified in college as he took an interest in rap music and became inspired by the genre’s lyrical and poetic style.
“By the time I was in college, I got into writing because I love music, and I love rap music. So, I was inspired by the lyrics, or the poetry of the music. So, I started to compose my own lyrics,” he said.
Shortly after, Powers began writing poetry and eventually enrolled in creative writing classes at both Troy and Faulkner University. Upon graduating college, he published his first book at just 24-years-old.
Now, Powers’ newest book contains over six dramatic plays and twenty essays on subjects ranging from Powers’ personal experiences and interests to his beliefs on social issues, politics and spirituality.
The 900 page-book delves into issues relating to mental health, teenage pregnancy and even the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In addition to my father, the book is dedicated to everyone else that we lost along the way with COVID. Many people don't want to wear a mask and some people didn’t want to get vaccinated, and I lost a very good friend of mine who died before the vaccinations were available,” Powers said.
Powers’ described his friend as his spiritual mentor of 18 years and said that he had learned much about spirituality and faith through his mentor.
“I would call him for advice and we would pray together and he taught me how to meditate. I had a lot of respect for him, and we just sort of grew,” Powers said.
However, during the beginning days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became difficult for the two to see each other.
“The sad thing was, before he passed away, he really wanted to see me, and I was afraid to take a chance so I couldn't see him,” Powers said. “The next thing I know I get a call from him and he is out of breath and couldn't talk much. He said he thought he had COVID and I said, ‘Oh God.’ Then two weeks went by and I didn't hear from him. Shortly after that he was in the ground.”
Even through the loss of family and friends, Powers relies on his faith for comfort and guidance, especially as it relates to priorities and pursuing dreams in life.
“I wasn't angry with God, even as I think about my friend all the time. I know he's in a better place, and that's the way I have my closure on it. And if I live good enough, a life by God's grace, then I may see him there. That is also how I view my father,” Powers said. "I try to write for the Lord and have God use me as an instrument. I want to make the world better and to make a difference.”
Powers will discuss these stories and more at a book signing on April 6 at Adelia M. Russell Memorial Library. During that time, he will read excerpts from his most recent book. All are welcome to attend.