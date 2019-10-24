An Alexander City native is now acting president of Jacksonville State University. Dr. Don Killingsworth was named to the position Tuesday by the school’s board of trustees.
Killingsworth first graduated from Jacksonville State in 1999 and has worked at the school since 2001. The modest Killingsworth said the university has a good team in place already.
“I am humbled by the decision of the board and honored to serve the institution in this role,” Killingsworth said in a release. “We have great people in place, and we are going to carry on with the strategic plan and continue day-to-day operations.”
Killingsworth’s appointment comes on the heels of the trustees exercising an option to terminate the contract of John M. Beehler without cause.
Beehler’s termination comes a little more than a month since Beehler took a 90-day leave of absence for medical reasons. A statement from the board of trustees stated the leave of absence was not related to rape allegations by two underage females against several men where victims said the rapes occurred on or near the campus.
The school announced last month the school’s enrollment is more than 9,000 for the first time in seven years, something trustees see as a sign the university is growing.
“I have never felt better, more optimistic and more encouraged about the future of this school,” alumnus and board of trustees chair Randy Jones said. “We have so many great things and great people here and the sky is the limit on what we can do to help this community and help our students become successful in life.”
Killingsworth earned his bachelors degree in geography from Jacksonville State in 1999. He went on to work for American College Testing, Inc. (ACT) as an education consultant and 2001 returned to Jacksonville State earning his masters degree in counseling. In 2016 Killingsworth was awarded a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.
Before Killingsworth’s appointment to acting president, he served Jacksonville State as chief operations officer in the absence of Beehler. Previously he served Jacksonville State University as the special assistant to the president and the director of university relations where he advised the university president and oversaw government relations activities.
The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees has not announced plans to permanently fill the president’s position or a timeline for a presidential search.