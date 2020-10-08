Hundreds of defendants waited outside the Alexander City Police Department to have their day in court Thursday.
For nearly seven months the COVID-19 pandemic brought the twice monthly municipal court days to a halt. The pause in the justice system created a backlog of more than 1,000 cases for municipal court Judge Randy Haynes to hear.
To help make sure the process moved smoothly, the Alexander City Police Department said defendants represented by an attorney on driving under the influence charges started first with other traffic and misdemeanor drug possession cases in the afternoon.
But scheduling wasn’t the only thing done to try and ease the burden of the massive case load. ACPD officers asked the few hundred defendants in front of the building to move into lines based on what defendants intended to do with their case. Those wishing to plead guilty on possession charges moved to one line; those wanting a trial moved to another.
But before anyone could go in the building, temperatures were checked and masks were required.
The day started at 9 a.m. and after a brief lunch, court returned to session just after 1 p.m. with no scheduled time to be finished.