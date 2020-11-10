The Alexander City Middle School campus is temporarily closing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
School officials announced Tuesday morning the school will transition from face-to-face learning to virtual learning effective at dismissal today through Tuesday, Nov. 24. The school will then have Thanksgiving break and all students and faculty will return for face-to-face learning Nov. 30.
“The health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and community are most important to us,” Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said in a statement. “It has become necessary for us to close Alexander City Middle School to traditional, face-to-face learning for a period of time, due to the impact of COVID-19 on our faculty, staff and students. At this time, we have five members of our faculty and staff COVID-19 positive (14%) and four considered close contacts (11%). Additionally, we have three confirmed student cases and 11 students currently quarantined.”
During the remote learning period, all extracurriculars are suspended. There will be no competitions or practices Wednesday through Nov. 29.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students. Pickup will be offered at school at the roundabout from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Students without an electronic device will be issued one to use during the remote period. Students at school today will receive one but those who are absent must contact the school to arrange pickup of a device.
“We would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration of the health of all during this trying time for Alexander City Middle School,” Lankford said.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the central office at 256-234-8600.