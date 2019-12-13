Homebound, elderly and ill residents sometimes can’t feed themselves and that’s where Alexander City’s Meals on Wheels program comes in.
The program has been running for more than 30 years and caps off at serving up to 75 Alexander City residents nutritious meals made at Russell Medical five days a week, according to director Linda Boone.
“It’s unreal,” Boone said. “We’re very blessed to help the people in this community because it’s a wonderful service.”
Those eligible for Meals on Wheels are Alexander City residents who live alone, are homebound and are not physically or mentally able to prepare their own meals; are alone at noon and unable to prepare meals; or are recovering from a hospital stay and temporarily unable to prepare their own meals.
More than 200 volunteers deliver once a week or month or are substitute drivers, according to Boone. Volunteers are told to be the eyes and ears of recipients to make sure they are OK.
Most recipients are happy to interact with volunteers because they are homebound.
Meals cost $3 a day and donations can be made to feed a person.
Boone said the organization relies on Lake Martin Area United Way’s support to pay for meals.
“I have a percentage of our clients who are unable to afford the cost of their meals,” Boone said. “That’s where United Way comes in. We have to have it. It’s a vital part. In order to continue to serve our clients, we have to have the funding. We certainly don’t want to turn anyone away who needs us.”
Boone said the program needs more volunteers and anyone interested in volunteering can call her at 256-329-7382.
For more information on Alexander City Meals on Wheels, visit its Facebook page.