Two men believe they have what it takes to be Alexander City’s mayor.
But there’s only room for one, and Tuesday voters will decide who it will be — Curtis “Woody” Baird or incumbent Tommy Spraggins.
Although Baird’s platform centers around bringing Alex City forward through change, Spraggins believes Alex City is already on the right track under his leadership.
“I feel really confident about what’s happening in Alexander City and that the citizens of Alexander City want to continue that progress,” Spraggins said. “You can sense it around the community — things are going really well and we should all want that to continue.”
Baird said the same thing has been happening for too long in the city administration and the city has been run by the same group of people. He believes it’s time for something new.
“It’s going to take a strong leader to turn this city around,” Baird said. “It’s going to take someone who’s willing to ask the tough questions and ask why. If the answer is, ‘Well, this is the way we’ve always done it;’ well, we’re not going to do it that way anymore. We’re going to find alternatives and the best approach.”
Spraggins said it’s important to understand the city underwent a big change just four years ago.
“Why change when we’re having great success?” Spraggins said. “Four years ago there was a dramatic change — a new mayor and five new city councilmembers — and a lot of change has occurred in that four-year period. We have the right people in the right spots to help move the city forward and have made some real good decisions and good moves. It’s all very positive change and it’s good for Alexander City. That’s what we should all want.”
Baird said the reason he decided to run for mayor is he can’t stand the lack of progress made over the years and, if elected, he plans to change that.
“Alex City has got to be fixed,” he said. “It’s broke. I’ve been wanting to better our city for 20 years and now I’ve stepped up to fix it myself. It’s a huge task but after Tuesday, that’s when the real work will start.”
Spraggins said a lot has been achieved under his regime and cited transparency, improved finances and financial reports, and economic development achievements, including the boom happening in downtown Alex City with several new businesses opening recently.
“Just look around at what’s happening now,” Spraggins said. “Between sales tax and property tax revenue, so many funds are being or going to be generated for Alex City and it helps all of us. That must continue and it’s going to take the right leader. I’ve been part of all this growth and I can help it continue.”
Baird says low morale among city workers, but Spraggins disagrees
Something Baird wants to do if elected is build and cultivate relationships within the city administration. Baird believes discord has been created within the city departments and he said he wants to change that if elected.
“You’ve got to establish rapport with your city workers and make them feel secure,” Baird said. “There’s so many little things that need fixing but all it’s going to take is some guidance and some consistency, then it’ll straighten out and start running smoothly. People are frustrated and want a leader. I have employees telling me morale is the worst they’ve ever seen it. They are lacking guidance, leadership and right now they’re just in a quandary.”
Spraggins, who has been serving in office as mayor for the last 16 months, said that isn’t the case.
“Within every business, there are going to be a couple employees who aren’t happy,” Spraggins said. “The City of Alexander City is not immune; we have 320 employees. As a whole, we know overwhelmingly more than 95% of our employees are very happy and the morale is very good. The April 19 storm is a perfect example of how our employees work well together and jump on board, and it speaks to my leadership ability. All different departments were out cutting trees, cleaning up limbs, clearing roads — even though it wasn’t necessarily their job, everybody was chipping in, responding right away and didn’t even have to be asked to help.”
Candidates talk about leadership
Baird doesn’t believe the city currently has quality leadership but he can change that.
“I’m a strong leader,” Baird said. “I would never run away from a problem or confrontation and that’s what it’s going to take. You have to put emotions aside and can’t allow emotions to help make your decisions in a conflict or you’re going to fail. It just doesn’t work.”
Spraggins said he’s had plenty of experience with confrontation and it’s not something he would ever shy away from.
“Forty years in management has taught me how to deal with conflict resolution,” Spraggins said. “I’ve been in many confrontational situations and have dealt with that successfully. I deal with confrontation head-on with the individuals involved in the same room and we come to a resolution.”
Baird said his leadership at the city would come from earning respect, being consistent and impartial.
“I’m going to sit down with the city workers and ask them to serve the people of Alex City and show me loyalty,” Baird said. “That’s all I can ask for and building that rapport with them will establish mutual respect. If you’re working for the people of Alex City which is what I’ll be doing too, then we can attain the goals I want to move Alex City forward.”
Spraggins said his leadership qualities include the ability to motivate and make things happen.
“I’m a quiet leader, but I get results,” Spraggins said. “I work with people very well. I know how to listen; I know when to contribute; and we work together to make things happen. I really believe that’s my strength.”
Baird believes staying positive throughout his campaign shows what kind of leader he is.
“I have been underestimated my whole life,” Baird explained. “Anything I’ve ever done, any job I’ve been given, anything I’ve ever attempted, everybody always says I can’t do it. But I’ve always excelled and completed the task. That’s what this is right now. I have the abilities and people can see that.”
Spraggins feels he has a lot going for him due to his established relationships.
“First off, I’ve got a great team right now with our city council,” Spraggins said. “We all work well together. We only had one turnover in the primary, five councilmembers are coming back — and the new councilmember, Jimmy Keel, has already been at all our budget work sessions learning. The way we work well together benefits Alexander City.”
Spraggins said not only that, but established relationships with the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance, Lake Martin Tourism Association, Alexander City School System, Main Street Alexander City, Alabama Department of Transportation, State of Alabama and its departments and more are vital to Alex City’s progress.
“I’ve already got all these relationships established,” Spraggins said. “So together, we can continue to move Alex City forward and keep it on the right path, and I’ll be able to accelerate that process due to having already established these relationships over the years rather than spending time mending or building new relationships.”
Baird said he doesn’t think he’ll have a problem with those relationships. He believes groups working to better Alex City can all work alongside each other for a common good and have a mutual respect.
“We all have one goal — make Alex City better,” Baird said. “As long as we’re all on the same sheet of music, I’m all for it.”
Baird said he’s going to be working closely with the Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance on a possible industry recruitment if elected.
“This could be huge for Alex City,” he said. “It’d mean good-paying jobs.”
Every vote counts
Only 23 votes separated the two candidates in the Aug. 25 primary election and over the last six weeks, Baird and Spraggins have both been trying to reach more voters.
Both candidates feel good about their respective chances of winning on Tuesday.
“You never take it for granted; you never feel overconfident,” Baird said. “But I feel good and like I’ve secured enough votes. I still think I need every vote possible. That’s what I’m going to be pushing over the next couple days and on social media, is get out and vote because we need it.”
Spraggins said he’s going to continue reaching voters in any way he can.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in our campaign over the last six weeks,” Spraggins said. “We’re energized and still going. It’s so important to exercise your right to vote.”
Baird feels good about the fact some who used to heavily disagree with him have endorsed him.
“Two of my biggest adversaries (letter to the editor writers Diana French and Dick Bronson) have endorsed me,” Baird said. “It’s extremely humbling. For people who so often disagreed with me to support me reinforces that change is needed and they see I can do that; they recognize my abilities and say, ‘that’s the guy.’”
Spraggins said he’s proven he can unite Alex City.
“I want to united Alexander City and not divide it,” Spraggins said. “I’m for all the people; I truly am. I’ve proven that I think, and people know that.”
Baird, on the other hand, said he wants to remind voters a change is needed.
“This is our only chance, and last chance, to change Alex City,” Baird said. “If you want Alex City to change, you’ve got to get out to vote.”
Both candidates know Tuesday’s election will be a close race.
“It’ll be close, absolutely,” Baird said. “But I’m confident.”
Spraggins said, “I think it’ll be close again, but my team and I have worked hard to secure absentee ballots, explain the process to people and help them through it, especially for those who are afraid to get out of the house due to COVID or other reasons. I really believe the absentees could be the difference.”